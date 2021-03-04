OLED Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $194.96, changing hands as low as $190.63 per share. Universal Display Corp shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLED's low point in its 52 week range is $105.11 per share, with $262.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.53.

