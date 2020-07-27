OLED Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $168.23, changing hands as high as $170.98 per share. Universal Display Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLED's low point in its 52 week range is $105.11 per share, with $230.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.