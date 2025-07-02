OLED Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $159.52, changing hands as high as $162.06 per share. Universal Display Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OLED's low point in its 52 week range is $103.70 per share, with $237 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.44.

