OLED

OLED Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

May 03, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $164.20, changing hands as high as $171.99 per share. Universal Display Corp shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OLED shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Universal Display Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, OLED's low point in its 52 week range is $131 per share, with $194.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.28.

