News & Insights

Stocks

Oldfields Holdings Updates FY2025 Q1 Cash Flow Report

November 18, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oldfields Holdings Ltd (AU:OLH) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Oldfields Holdings Ltd has released an amended quarterly cash flow report for the first quarter of FY2025, highlighting the addition of lender details and cash inflows, which were previously omitted. The company has provided further clarification on insurance payouts and cash inflows expected in the next quarter. Investors may find these updates crucial for understanding the company’s financial position and future funding plans.

For further insights into AU:OLH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.