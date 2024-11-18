Oldfields Holdings Updates FY2025 Q1 Cash Flow Report

Oldfields Holdings Ltd (AU:OLH) has released an update.

Oldfields Holdings Ltd has released an amended quarterly cash flow report for the first quarter of FY2025, highlighting the addition of lender details and cash inflows, which were previously omitted. The company has provided further clarification on insurance payouts and cash inflows expected in the next quarter. Investors may find these updates crucial for understanding the company’s financial position and future funding plans.

