Oldfields Holdings Announces AGM Results with Key Approvals

November 29, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Oldfields Holdings Ltd (AU:OLH) has released an update.

Oldfields Holdings Ltd announced that key resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting, including the election of three directors. However, a proposal for an additional 10% placement capacity did not gain approval. This outcome reflects strategic decisions that might influence the company’s future stock market performance.

