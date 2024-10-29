Oldfields Holdings AGM to Discuss Strategic Decisions

Oldfields Holdings Ltd (AU:OLH) has released an update.

Oldfields Holdings Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where key matters such as financial reports, director elections, and additional equity issuance will be discussed. Shareholders are invited to participate in person or via teleconference to deliberate on these strategic decisions that could impact the company’s market positioning. This meeting provides an essential opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s future plans and governance.

For further insights into AU:OLH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.