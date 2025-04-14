OLD SECOND BAN|IL Earnings Preview: Recent $OSBC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OLD SECOND BAN|IL ($OSBC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $72,378,384 and earnings of $0.45 per share.

OLD SECOND BAN|IL Insider Trading Activity

OLD SECOND BAN|IL insiders have traded $OSBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LADOWICZ sold 13,888 shares for an estimated $253,696

ROCKS PATTI TEMPLE purchased 5,625 shares for an estimated $100,067

BILLY J JR. LYONS has made 2 purchases buying 48 shares for an estimated $838 and 0 sales.

OLD SECOND BAN|IL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of OLD SECOND BAN|IL stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OLD SECOND BAN|IL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSBC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

OLD SECOND BAN|IL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSBC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $23.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Manuel Navas from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 10/17/2024

