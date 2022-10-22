Old Second Bancorp's (NASDAQ:OSBC) Dividend Will Be $0.05

Old Second Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OSBC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.05 per share on 7th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Old Second Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for 7 years, Old Second Bancorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Old Second Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 32%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher in the next 3 years. They also estimate that the future payout ratio will be 12% in the same time horizon, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Old Second Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.04 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Old Second Bancorp's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.8% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 55% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Old Second Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Old Second Bancorp is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We don't think Old Second Bancorp is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Old Second Bancorp (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Old Second Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.