Old Second Bancorporation (OSBC) Price Target Increased by 6.73% to 18.87

The average one-year price target for Old Second Bancorporation (NASDAQ:OSBC) has been revised to 18.87 / share. This is an increase of 6.73% from the prior estimate of 17.68 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from the latest reported closing price of 15.99 / share.

Old Second Bancorporation Declares $0.05 Dividend

On July 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $15.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 1.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Second Bancorporation. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 10.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSBC is 0.14%, an increase of 33.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.15% to 34,170K shares. The put/call ratio of OSBC is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forum Financial Management holds 2,967K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 28.54% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 2,540K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 100,188.50% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 2,051K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,368K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,047K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Old Second Bancorporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, with over $2.9 billion in consolidated assets at June 30, 2020. Old Second operates through its subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking centers across seven counties in northern Illinois.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.