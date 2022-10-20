Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Old Second Bancorp., Inc. (Symbol: OSBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.09, changing hands as low as $13.90 per share. Old Second Bancorp., Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.95 per share, with $15.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.02.

