Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) reported $95.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.7%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +3.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin : 5% compared to the 4.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5% compared to the 4.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 64.5% versus 56.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 64.5% versus 56.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $6.53 billion versus $6.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.53 billion versus $6.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total noninterest income : $13.11 million compared to the $11.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $13.11 million compared to the $11.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. Other income : $1.54 million compared to the $1.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.54 million compared to the $1.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest and dividend income : $82.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.26 million.

: $82.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.26 million. Wealth management : $3.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.12 million.

: $3.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.12 million. Change in cash surrender value of BOLI : $1.18 million versus $0.7 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.18 million versus $0.7 million estimated by two analysts on average. Card related income : $2.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.71 million.

: $2.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.71 million. Service charges on deposits : $2.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.8 million.

: $2.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.8 million. Net Interest Income (TE) : $83.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.03 million.

: $83.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.03 million. Net gain on sales of mortgage loans: $0.62 million compared to the $0.6 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Old Second Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Old Second Bancorp have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

