Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.05

The board of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 8th of August, with investors receiving $0.05 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Old Second Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Old Second Bancorp has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 6 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Old Second Bancorp's payout ratio of 34% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next 3 years. Additionally, they estimate future payout ratio will be 11% over the same time horizon, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:OSBC Historic Dividend July 23rd 2022

Old Second Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $0.04 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 31% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Old Second Bancorp May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that Old Second Bancorp's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.4% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 55% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Our Thoughts On Old Second Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We don't think Old Second Bancorp is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Old Second Bancorp you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

