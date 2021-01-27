Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that OSBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSBC was $10.33, representing a -22.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.26 and a 73.32% increase over the 52 week low of $5.96.

OSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97. Zacks Investment Research reports OSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.5%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

