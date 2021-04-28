Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.15, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSBC was $13.15, representing a -7.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.16 and a 120.64% increase over the 52 week low of $5.96.

OSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports OSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.03%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

