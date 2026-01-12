Old Second Bancorp Director Sells 12,500 Shares for $250,000

Key Points

Sold 12,500 shares for a transaction value of $250,000 on Dec. 9, 2025.

The sale represented 6.3% of John Ladowicz's indirect holdings at the time of transaction.

All shares were disposed of via indirect ownership, specifically from an IRA account; no direct shares were traded in this filing.

The transaction size aligns with recent median disposition rates, reflecting reduced capacity following sequential ownership reductions.

Director John Ladowicz executed an open-market sale of 12,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) for a total consideration of $250,000 on Dec. 9, 2025, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 12,500 Transaction value $250,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 36,121 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 149,654 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $715,196

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to the insider's historical trading pattern?

This 12,500-share sale closely matches the recent median for Ladowicz's sell transactions, which stood at 13,150 shares per trade in the prior 12 months, signaling continuity in disposition sizing.

The entire disposition originated from an IRA-managed indirect holding, as direct ownership was unchanged at 36,121 shares after the trade.

The shares were sold at $20.00, which was marginally above both the market open ($19.82) and close ($19.80) on Dec. 9, 2025; at the time, the stock had delivered a 12.38% total return over the preceding year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 9, 2025) $19.80 Market capitalization $1.04 billion Revenue (TTM) $288.83 million Net income (TTM) $70.6 million

Company snapshot

Offers a full suite of community banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, mortgages, trust and wealth management, and treasury services.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities and fee-based services such as wealth management, cash management, and transaction processing.

Serves individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, and not-for-profit clients across 63 banking centers in Illinois.

Old Second Bancorp is a regional banking institution with a diversified product portfolio and a strong presence in the Illinois market. The company leverages a community-focused approach and comprehensive service offerings to attract and retain both retail and commercial clients. Its scale, established local footprint, and broad range of financial solutions support stable revenue streams and competitive positioning among regional banks.

What this transaction means for investors

Company insiders sell shares for all kinds of reasons, including diversification, liquidity, and tax purposes. Ladowicz's share sale was completely from within his IRA account, and his direct holdings of more than 36,000 shares remained unchanged.

In October, the bank completed its integration of Evergreen Bank Group, signaling continued expansion of its services. The acquisition "significantly impacted" the bank's financial results for the third quarter of 2025, according to the bank, with net income decreasing $12 million compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Old Second Bancorp pays a 1.4% dividend and was up about 8.5% year over year on the date of the transaction, trouncing the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF's total return of 1.6% over the same period. The S&P 500 was up more than 14% over the same stretch. Regional banks like Old Second Bancorp tend to benefit from favorable interest rate environments, and with the Federal Reserve expected to cut rates again in 2026, Old Second may be worth a second look.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to any buyer at prevailing market prices.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of a company’s securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Indirect holdings: Securities owned through an intermediary, such as a trust or retirement account, rather than held directly.

IRA account: An Individual Retirement Account, a tax-advantaged investment account for retirement savings in the United States.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Systematic reductions: A planned, ongoing process of gradually decreasing a position or holding over time.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Median disposition rates: The middle value of share amounts sold in a series of insider transactions, used to gauge typical sale size.

Direct ownership: Securities held in an individual’s own name, not through a third party or intermediary.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received from selling securities in a single transaction.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Community banking services: Financial products and services provided by local banks focused on individuals and small businesses in a specific region.



Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

