Old Republic reports Q3 EPS 71c, consensus 73c

Reports Q3 revenue $2.14B, consensus $2.07B. Book value per share of $25.71 was up 13.7% since year-end 2023, inclusive of dividends, driven by operating income and increased investment valuations.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ORI:
- Is ORI a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Old Republic price target raised to $37 from $36 at Piper Sandler
- Old Republic price target raised to $36 from $35 at Piper Sandler
- Old Republic Rolls Out Deferred Compensation Plan for Executives
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.