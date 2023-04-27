Old Republic Q1 Earnings Drop But Beat View

(RTTNews) - Chicago-based insurance business Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) on Thursday reported lower revenues and earnings for the first quarter ended March 2023. Earnings topped estimates but revenues came lower.

Net income stood at $199.8 million or $0.68 per share as compared with $306.3 million or $1.00 per share in the quarter ended March 2022.

Net income excluding investment gains stood at $179.2 million or $0.61 per share as compared with $191.7 million or $0.63 per share in the quarter ended March 2022. 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.53 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Total revenues decreased to $1.76 billion, from $2.21 billion in the first quarter of 2022. Net premium and fees earned declined 19 percent to $1.56 billion, from $1.92 billion in the previous period with Title Insurance dropping 41.6% as a result of lower revenues in both direct and agency operations, while General Insurance grew 5.9%. Net investment income increased 29.7 percent to $137.8 million, from $106.2 million in the previous period primarily due to higher investment yields earned.

Total operating revenues decreased 16 percent to $1.73 billion, from $2.06 billion in the prior-year period. 1 analyst polled by Thomson Reuters was expecting the company to report revenues of $1.78 billion. Combined ratio increased to 92.7%, from 91.9 percent in the prior-period quarter.

