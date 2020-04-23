Markets
Old Republic Q1 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) reported first quarter net income per share excluding investment gains of $0.47 compared to $0.40, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income excluding investment gains was $140.8 million, an increase of 15.8% from a year ago.

First quarter total operating revenues were $1.65 billion, an increase of 9.7 percent from prior year. Net premiums and fees earned was $1.50 billion, up 10.2 percent.

