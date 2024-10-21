Old Republic price target raised to $37 from $36 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Old Republic (ORI) to $37 from $36 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm thinks the tone for the quarter is set, namely pro carriers and neutral brokers. Piper doesn’t believe most companies will pre-announce Hurricane Helene losses, but for a few the math is easier. Further, CPI shows continued slow deceleration of price increases and moderating components of claim costs, the firm adds.

