News & Insights

Stocks

Old Republic price target raised to $37 from $36 at Piper Sandler

October 21, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Old Republic (ORI) to $37 from $36 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm thinks the tone for the quarter is set, namely pro carriers and neutral brokers. Piper doesn’t believe most companies will pre-announce Hurricane Helene losses, but for a few the math is easier. Further, CPI shows continued slow deceleration of price increases and moderating components of claim costs, the firm adds.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ORI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.