Old Republic (ORI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Old Republic International ORI is slated to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 23, after market close. The company delivered earnings surprise of 104.35% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.



Factors to Consider



The company is likely to have benefited from solid performance of its Title Insurance and General Insurance segments. This primarily specialty commercial lines underwriter is the third-largest title insurer in the country, while its general insurance business ranks among the nation’s 50 largest insurers.



General Insurance segment is expected to have benefited from its niche business focus and low property catastrophe exposure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segment revenues is pegged at $946 million.



Expansion in the commercial real estate is likely to have aided Title Insurance business. The consensus estimate for segment revenues is pegged at $673 million.



Net investment income is likely to have improved, given invested asset base and higher dividend income driven by higher-yielding equity portfolio.



Nonetheless, the company expects the impact of the pandemic to have a negative effect on top line premium and fee revenues in the second quarter. As a result, the company also estimates higher expense ratios.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2020 is pegged at 35 cents, indicating a decline of 22.2% year over year.

Old Republic International Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Old Republic International Corporation price-eps-surprise | Old Republic International Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Says



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Old Republic International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Old Republic International has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 35 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Old Republic International currently carries a Zacks Rank of 1.



Stocks to Consider



Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:



MetLife MET has an Earnings ESP of +2.02% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Prudential Financial PRU has an Earnings ESP of +3.95% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Cigna Corporation CI has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



