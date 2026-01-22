Old Republic (ORI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Old Republic International (ORI) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion, representing a surprise of +2.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Specialty Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio : 67.6% compared to the 63.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 67.6% compared to the 63.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Specialty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 29.7% versus 29.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 29.7% versus 29.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 94% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 96.5%.

: 94% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 96.5%. Title Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio : 0.7% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.7% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 93.3% versus 95% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 93.3% versus 95% estimated by two analysts on average. Specialty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 97.3% compared to the 92.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 97.3% compared to the 92.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned : $1.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

: $1.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Net investment income : $157 million versus $154.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

: $157 million versus $154.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Operating Revenue- Corporate & Other : $11.2 million versus $10.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.7% change.

: $11.2 million versus $10.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.7% change. Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned : $718.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $733.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $718.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $733.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income : $17.9 million versus $17.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.

: $17.9 million versus $17.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change. Operating Revenue- Specialty Insurance Segment- Other income: $47.2 million compared to the $45.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

Here is how Old Republic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Old Republic have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

