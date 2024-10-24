Old Republic (ORI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Old Republic International (ORI) reported revenue of $2.14 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +88.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Old Republic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

General Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio : 65.2% compared to the 65.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 65.2% compared to the 65.5% average estimate based on two analysts. General Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 28.8% versus 28.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 28.8% versus 28.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 96.7% compared to the 97% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 96.7% compared to the 97% average estimate based on two analysts. Title Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio : 2.8% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 93.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 94.3%.

: 93.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 94.3%. Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year. Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income : $139.90 million compared to the $134.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.

: $139.90 million compared to the $134.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year. Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income : $43.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $43.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment : $724.50 million versus $710.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $724.50 million versus $710.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income : $15.90 million compared to the $15.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.

: $15.90 million compared to the $15.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year. Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment : $1.40 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year.

: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.2% year over year. Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $708.50 million versus $694.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

Shares of Old Republic have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

