Old Republic (ORI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Old Republic International (ORI) reported $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +24.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Republic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

General Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio : 64.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64%.

: 64.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64%. General Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 28.1% compared to the 28.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 28.1% compared to the 28.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio : 95.4% versus 100.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 95.4% versus 100.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Title Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio : 2.3% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.3% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio : 93.1% versus 97.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 93.1% versus 97.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned : $1.13 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.

: $1.13 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change. Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income : $132.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

: $132.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%. Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income : $47 million compared to the $41.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.

: $47 million compared to the $41.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment : $679.20 million compared to the $633.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

: $679.20 million compared to the $633.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year. Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income : $15.50 million compared to the $15.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.

: $15.50 million compared to the $15.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year. Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment : $1.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

: $1.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%. Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $663.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $617.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Shares of Old Republic have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.