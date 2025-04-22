OLD REPUBLIC INTL Earnings Preview: Recent $ORI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OLD REPUBLIC INTL ($ORI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,054,946,000 and earnings of $0.75 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ORI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

OLD REPUBLIC INTL Insider Trading Activity

OLD REPUBLIC INTL insiders have traded $ORI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DARE (SrVP Secretary General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,457 shares for an estimated $1,002,151 .

. CAROLYN MONROE (SVP - Title Insurance) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,188 shares for an estimated $333,942 .

. CRAIG R SMIDDY (President & CEO) sold 5,296 shares for an estimated $204,452

FRANK JOSEPH SODARO (Sr. VP. & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,104 shares for an estimated $120,559 .

. JEFFREY LANGE (SVPUnderwriting & Distribution) sold 1,098 shares for an estimated $40,142

CHARLES J KOVALESKI purchased 108 shares for an estimated $4,076

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

OLD REPUBLIC INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of OLD REPUBLIC INTL stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FMR LLC removed 1,303,498 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,173,592

BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,034,500 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,438,555

VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 947,539 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,291,436

NORGES BANK removed 502,009 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,167,705

INVESCO LTD. added 490,788 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,761,617

UBS GROUP AG added 464,656 shares (+115.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,815,900

VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 437,827 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,844,959

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

OLD REPUBLIC INTL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for OLD REPUBLIC INTL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORI forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.