Old Republic International Reveals Drop In Q1 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $306.3 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $502.1 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $2.206 billion from $2.355 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $306.3 Mln. vs. $502.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $2.206 Bln vs. $2.355 Bln last year.

