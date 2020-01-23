Markets
Old Republic International Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Up 10.9%

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) reported fourth-quarter net income per share, excluding investment gains (losses), of $0.47 compared to $0.45, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income excluding investment gains (losses) was $143.5 million, up 4.9 percent from last year.

Fourth-quarter total operating revenues improved 10.9 percent to $1.76 billion from $1.59 billion, previous year. Net premiums and fees earned increased 11.4 percent year-on-year to $1.61 billion.

