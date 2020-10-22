Old Republic International Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) reported third quarter earnings per share, excluding investment gains or losses, of $0.62 compared to $0.51, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenue increased to $1.88 billion from $1.77 billion, last year. Total operating revenues were $1.80 billion, an increase of 5.6 percent. Net premiums and fees earned was $1.66 billion, up 6.6 percent.

