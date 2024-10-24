Old Republic International Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $338.9 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $52.6 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Old Republic International reported adjusted earnings of $182.7 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $2.144 billion from $1.947 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $338.9 Mln. vs. $52.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.144 Bln vs. $1.947 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.