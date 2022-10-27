Old Republic International Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Old Republic International (ORI):

Earnings: -$91.7 million in Q3 vs. $88.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Old Republic International reported adjusted earnings of $206.1 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $1.72 billion in Q3 vs. $2.01 billion in the same period last year.

