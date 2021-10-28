Old Republic International Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $88.7 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $246.0 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Old Republic International reported adjusted earnings of $240.4 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $2.20 billion from $1.87 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $240.4 Mln. vs. $182.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.

