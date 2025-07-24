Old Republic International Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $204.4 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $91.8 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Old Republic International reported adjusted earnings of $209.2 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $2.215 billion from $2.012 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $204.4 Mln. vs. $91.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $2.215 Bln vs. $2.012 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.