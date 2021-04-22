Old Republic International Q1 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) reported first quarter net income per share, excluding items, of $0.69 compared to $0.47, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net income was $502.1 million compared to a loss of $604.8 million, previous year. Net income per share was $1.68 compared to a loss of $2.01.

First quarter total operating revenues were $1.98 billion, an increase of 15.9 percent from prior year. Total revenues were $2.35 billion compared to $764.0 million.

