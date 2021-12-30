Old Republic International (ORI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.74, changing hands as high as $24.89 per share. Old Republic International Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.94 per share, with $26.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.73.

