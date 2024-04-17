Old Republic International (ORI) Price Target Increased by 9.68% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) has been revised to 34.68 / share. This is an increase of 9.68% from the prior estimate of 31.62 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.71% from the latest reported closing price of 28.97 / share.

Old Republic International Declares $0.26 Dividend

On March 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024 received the payment on March 21, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $28.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.74%, the lowest has been 3.23%, and the highest has been 11.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.61 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.18 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Republic International. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORI is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 230,198K shares. The put/call ratio of ORI is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 13,926K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,726K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 5.55% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 9,725K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,325K shares, representing a decrease of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 4.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,915K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,273K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 3.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,903K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,880K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 2.18% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 6,527K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,768K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Old Republic International Background Information

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

