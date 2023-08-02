Old Republic International (ORI) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 28.56 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.99% from the latest reported closing price of 27.57 / share.

Old Republic International Declares $0.24 Dividend

On May 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $27.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.57%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 11.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.67 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 944 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Republic International. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORI is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 244,498K shares. The put/call ratio of ORI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 14,851K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,790K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 39.19% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 12,975K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,955K shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 0.89% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 10,325K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,575K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 6.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,510K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,739K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,458K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,295K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Old Republic International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.