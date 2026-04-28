Old Republic International (ORI) Price Target Decreased by 24.53% to 32.72

The average one-year price target for Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) has been revised to $32.72 / share. This is a decrease of 24.53% from the prior estimate of $43.35 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.35 to a high of $46.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.67% from the latest reported closing price of $40.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 685 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Republic International. This is an decrease of 441 owner(s) or 39.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORI is 0.14%, an increase of 37.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.60% to 189,106K shares. The put/call ratio of ORI is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 11,852K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares , representing an increase of 69.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 72.23% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,011K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,503K shares , representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,409K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,554K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 25.22% over the last quarter.

Hamlin Capital Management holds 4,739K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,786K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,181K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 43.60% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.