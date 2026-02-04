Old Republic International (ORI) Price Target Decreased by 13.27% to 43.35

The average one-year price target for Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) has been revised to $43.35 / share. This is a decrease of 13.27% from the prior estimate of $49.98 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.81% from the latest reported closing price of $40.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Republic International. This is an decrease of 100 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORI is 0.22%, an increase of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 223,381K shares. The put/call ratio of ORI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 8,503K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,177K shares , representing a decrease of 19.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,554K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,779K shares , representing an increase of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 69.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,407K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,606K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,109K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,186K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORI by 13.49% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,100K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.