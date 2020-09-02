Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ORI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.17, the dividend yield is 5.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORI was $16.17, representing a -32.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.10 and a 36.11% increase over the 52 week low of $11.88.

ORI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ORI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ORI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.61%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.