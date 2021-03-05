Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.15, the dividend yield is 4.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORI was $20.15, representing a -3.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.98 and a 69.61% increase over the 52 week low of $11.88.

ORI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ORI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports ORI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.48%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDY with an increase of 14.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORI at 1.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.