Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.51, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORI was $26.51, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.55 and a 90.31% increase over the 52 week low of $13.93.

ORI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). ORI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.59. Zacks Investment Research reports ORI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.91%, compared to an industry average of 15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORI as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

ProShares Trust (TMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FOVL with an increase of 28.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORI at 2.71%.

