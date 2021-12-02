Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2021

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -85.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.58, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORI was $23.58, representing a -11.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.69 and a 31.44% increase over the 52 week low of $17.94.

ORI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). ORI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ORI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.46%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ori Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 1.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORI at 1.62%.

