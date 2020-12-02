Dividends
ORI

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ORI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.39, the dividend yield is 4.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORI was $18.39, representing a -22.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.62 and a 54.8% increase over the 52 week low of $11.88.

ORI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ORI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports ORI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.26%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ORI as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)
  • SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 22.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORI at 2.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORI

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular