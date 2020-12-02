Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ORI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.39, the dividend yield is 4.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORI was $18.39, representing a -22.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.62 and a 54.8% increase over the 52 week low of $11.88.

ORI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ORI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports ORI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.26%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 22.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORI at 2.29%.

