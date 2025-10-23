Markets
ORI

Old Republic International To Buy Everett Cash Mutual Insurance And Affiliated Companies

October 23, 2025 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), Thursday announced an agreement to acquire Everett Cash Mutual Insurance Co. and affiliated companies following its conversion to a stock company in a sponsored demutualization transaction.

The company noted that Everett's 'narrow & deep' expertise in the farmowners and commercial agricultural market and their commitment to underwriting excellence is in line with its portfolio of specialty companies.

The transaction, set to close in 2026, is estimated to be accretive to book value per share and operating income per share.

In the pre-market hours, ORI is trading at $42, up 0.10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.