Old Republic International To Buy Everett Cash Mutual Insurance And Affiliated Companies

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), Thursday announced an agreement to acquire Everett Cash Mutual Insurance Co. and affiliated companies following its conversion to a stock company in a sponsored demutualization transaction.

The company noted that Everett's 'narrow & deep' expertise in the farmowners and commercial agricultural market and their commitment to underwriting excellence is in line with its portfolio of specialty companies.

The transaction, set to close in 2026, is estimated to be accretive to book value per share and operating income per share.

In the pre-market hours, ORI is trading at $42, up 0.10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

