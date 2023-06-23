News & Insights

Markets
ORI

Old Republic International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ORI

June 23, 2023 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.26, changing hands as low as $24.25 per share. Old Republic International Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Old Republic International Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ORI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.275 per share, with $26.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Cheap Shares To Watch
 DOCU YTD Return
 DMLP Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.