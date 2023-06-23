Old Republic International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ORI

In trading on Friday, shares of Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.26, changing hands as low as $24.25 per share. Old Republic International Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ORI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.275 per share, with $26.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.25.
