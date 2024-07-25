Old Republic International Bottom Line Drops In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $91.8 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $155.5 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $1.871 billion from $1.798 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $91.8 Mln. vs. $155.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.871 Bln vs. $1.798 Bln last year.

