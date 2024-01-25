Old Republic International Bottom Line Declines In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $190.6 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $512.1 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.940 billion from $1.997 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $190.6 Mln. vs. $512.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $1.940 Bln vs. $1.997 Bln last year.

