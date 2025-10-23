Old Republic International Announces Fall In Q3 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $279.5 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $338.9 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $2.319 billion from $2.144 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $279.5 Mln. vs. $338.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $2.319 Bln vs. $2.144 Bln last year.

