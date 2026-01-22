Old Republic International Announces Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Old Republic International (ORI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $206.3 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $105.1 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $2.38 billion from $2.00 billion last year.

Old Republic International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $206.3 Mln. vs. $105.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $2.38 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.