Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stake in Old Point Financial (OPOF)

Fintel reports that Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.12MM shares of Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF). This represents 2.344% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.16MM shares and 3.13% of the company, a decrease in shares of 28.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Point Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPOF is 0.24%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.71% to 1,719K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 625K shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 394K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing a decrease of 15.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPOF by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Western Standard holds 60K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPOF by 63.01% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPOF by 11.06% over the last quarter.

PBMares Wealth Management holds 39K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Old Point Financial Declares $0.13 Dividend

On November 17, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 6, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $25.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 1.49%, and the highest has been 4.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=218).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Old Point Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Point Financial Corporation is the holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus and The Old Point Trust and Financial Services, N.A. The Banks provide a full range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and loan services.

